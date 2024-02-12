IS THIS EVEN AMERICA ANY LONGER? There’s apparently just so much bacon Americans care to eat, leaving pork producers scrambling.

Demand for pork in the United States is down 9% from 20 years ago, researchers from Kansas State University estimate, according to The Wall Street Journal. Production, meanwhile, is up 25%. That means producers now have more pork than they can sell, the report says.

The National Pork Board, which provides consumer information and industry research about pork, estimates that annual pork consumption will drop by another 2.2 pounds per capita over the next 10 years if more young people do not start eating the meat.

“We need to make pork relevant with the future consumer,” senior vice president for market growth for the National Pork Board told the Journal.