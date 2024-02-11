BUY PHYSICAL MEDIA: Sony Is Killing Entire Purchased Digital Libraries, Start Buying Physical Media Again. “Funimation, a streaming service specializing in anime, recently announced that digital libraries held by subscribers on its platform would become inaccessible after April 2. The news comes as parent company Sony decided to merge Funimation with its recently acquired rival, Crunchyroll. The move has left many subscribers wondering about the fate of their digital collections.”

Pretty niche stuff but, still, buy physical media.