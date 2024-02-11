PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: NBC: Taylor Swift arrives in Las Vegas for Super Bowl.

With the help of Tokyo’s 17-hour time difference ahead of Las Vegas, Swift had a window of more than 35 hours to cover the 5,500-mile journey to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, face off against the San Francisco 49ers in the 58th Super Bowl Sunday evening.

Despite buzzy speculation about the tight travel plans, many fans weren’t too worried about her ability to make it. The Japanese Embassy in Washington, D.C., even issued a social media statement earlier this month expressing confidence that the pop star would “comfortably arrive” at her destination if she departed after her concert, which on Saturday ended at around 9 p.m. local time.

“We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red,” the embassy wrote, referencing albums of Swift’s.

Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles, online sleuths spotted what they believed to be a private or chartered jet containing Swift — who has been the subject of intense scrutiny and criticism for her outsize carbon emissions as a frequent domestic and international traveler — touch down at LAX.

From there, she traveled to Las Vegas, where she is all set to cheer on her 13th (her lucky number) Chiefs game of the season.