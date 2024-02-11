AND AGAIN: Lloyd Austin taken to hospital ‘for symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue.’ Defense Secretary Austin’s hospital trip “comes a month after he had an extended hospital stay due to complications in treating prostate cancer. The two-week hospitalization in January caused uproar after many officials within the Pentagon, the White House, Congress, and the public were not notified of his hospitalization for days.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.