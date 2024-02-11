February 11, 2024

THE GASLIGHTING WILL CONTINUE UNTIL MORALE IMPROVES: Have You Met You? Conservatives Give Biden Brutal History Lesson After He Posts About ‘Erasing History.’

But wait, there are more head games from Team Brandon! Biden Cried ‘Book Ban,’ Then Pressured Amazon To Ban His Opponents From World’s Biggest Bookstore.

And on Super Bowl Sunday, a reminder that there’s no shrinkflation when it comes to gaslighting from this White House:

Regarding that last item, once again, Milton Friedman’s revenge has struck.

Related: Why Team Biden might be purposefully grinding down the middle class.

Posted at 2:14 pm by Ed Driscoll