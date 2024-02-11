THE GASLIGHTING WILL CONTINUE UNTIL MORALE IMPROVES: Have You Met You? Conservatives Give Biden Brutal History Lesson After He Posts About ‘Erasing History.’

Yes they are tweeting this while tearing down statues all over the country. The hypocrisy is the point. https://t.co/dSge1rELrL — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 10, 2024

But wait, there are more head games from Team Brandon! Biden Cried ‘Book Ban,’ Then Pressured Amazon To Ban His Opponents From World’s Biggest Bookstore.

And on Super Bowl Sunday, a reminder that there’s no shrinkflation when it comes to gaslighting from this White House:

I did not predict leaning into the aging issue with an Andy-Rooney-on-quaaludes rant about how chip bags used to be fuller. https://t.co/XnHhLLFZoD — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 11, 2024

Regarding that last item, once again, Milton Friedman’s revenge has struck.

