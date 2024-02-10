CHRISTIAN TOTO: Is the Left Trying to Re-Cancel Shane Gillis on ‘SNL?’

Is there anything new here? Of course not.

Does Gillis make it a habit of specifically targeting Asian people? Of course not.

Does he spend endless hours in front of a podcast mic squeezing funny observations from every source possible? Of course.

Do those Asian riffs represent his best work? Of course not.

“SNL” knows all of this and still extended an olive branch to Gillis, whose star has risen significantly since the 2019 cancellation.

The NBC News story got picked up, and magnified, by Yahoo! News.

TMZ, left-leaning but hardly as partisan as most mainstream outlets, quickly tried to resurrect Gillis’ old “problematic” routine. The site claims the older material magically “resurfaced,” as if it wasn’t just people AKA TMZ staffers clicking a few buttons on their laptops.

We can hear a series of highly edited clips where Gillis fires off racially-charged gags in all directions.

Howard Stern said far, far worse in his day, and he’s never been canceled.

RELATED: JOE ROGAN: HOWARD STERN WENT WOKE

Them.com, a news site catering to LGBTQ+ readers, attacked Gillis anew for his use of the word “gay” and “f***ot” in a derogatory fashion.

The liberal New York Daily News took a page out of the TMZ playbook, framing its delayed outrage over the “SNL” hosting gig in near-identical fashion.

None of these outlets batted an eye when Jimmy Kimmel, who dressed repeatedly in blackface and sexually mocked First Lady Melania Trump, snagged the Oscar hosting gig for the third time.