JIM TREACHER: The Apple Vision Pro Seems Like a Bad Idea — And I kinda want one.

At least one genius has been pulled over while driving his Tesla on autopilot with these goggles on. I’m sure we’ll see more stories about people doing even dumber stuff while enjoying their “spatial computing.” (That’s what Apple wants you to call it. Not “VR” or “augmented reality,” but “spatial computing.” Whatever that means.) Here’s a more down-to-earth review, with a good weighing of the pros and cons. It’s kinda long, but this kid tells you pretty much everything you need to know:

Yeah, it all seems impressive, if way too pricey. And bulky. One and a half pounds might not sound heavy, but consider that it’ll be hanging off your face for hours at a time. But if this catches on, subsequent models will get smaller and lighter. Like the Amazon Kindle, which started out in 2007 as a bulky button-covered brick that you couldn’t read in the dark. Within a decade, it was slimmed down to a sleek little backlit touchscreen gadget. Even just watching these YouTube videos, it gives me a mild headache. That much sensory input being pumped directly into your eyeballs from an inch away… Yikes! My main concern is privacy. You think things are bad now, with people running around everywhere livestreaming on their phones? This RoboCop-lookin’ contraption is constantly recording every single second a person is wearing it. If you see somebody in public wearing one, smile, ‘cause you’re on Candid Camera.

Needless to say, the early adopters are all paying to beta test the product for Apple. As James Lileks noted on Tuesday, “Of course I am absolutely dying to try the Apple Vision. I am afraid of only one thing, and that’s being unwise enough to buy one. You know, on the Apple Card, payments stretching into the future for years until it’s paid off, and they release the cheaper one I really want.”