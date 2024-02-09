TUCKER CARLSON SERVES UP A STEAMING BOWL OF “STFU” TO HATEFUL DNC STENOGRAPHERS: When the mainstream media learned that Carlson would have a one-on-one interview with Vladimir Putin, they pretty much lost their minds.

The almost always wrong Daily Beast columnist and observer of Russian media Julia Davis wrote that:

“[B]eing able to show that a well-known American figure is willing to bend the knee to an international pariah is a great opportunity for Putin to re-assert his dominance and standing.”

Davis and other media “experts” were certain that Carlson would genuflect, and throw nothing but softballs to Putin.

(Yes, we’re still waiting for that Daily Beast story about Joe Biden’s rapidly diminishing mental capacity. Anyhoo…)

One has to keep in mind that Carlson — a genuine patriot — has been unfairly vilified as a boogeyman by legislators and DNC lapdogs in the media.

Former congressman Adam Kinzinger completely lost his sh*t, saying that Carlson “is a traitor.” I remember watching the brain-damaged Adam Schiff accusing Carlson on live television of “carrying water for the Kremlin.”

They were wrong. All of them.

After the much ballyhooed interview, even The New York Times had to point out that:

“In an interview released on Thursday, Tucker Carlson urged President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia to release an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal who has been held in a notorious Moscow prison for nearly a year […] Mr. Carlson asked, “as a sign of your decency,” if he “would be willing to release him to us and we’ll bring him back to the United States.” Mr. Carlson added: “This guy’s obviously not a spy. He’s a kid, and maybe he was breaking your law in some way, but he’s not a superspy, and everybody knows that.”

Now why hasn’t the Committee to Protect Journalists urged White House reporters to ask Joe Biden about the ongoing grand jury against Julian Assange?

You know the answer. The ignorant mophead who pretends to be the Press Secretary for the White House would simply ignore it, calling it a “rabbit hole.” And The New York Times, Washington Post, et. als, will happily abide.