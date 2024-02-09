THE SONG REMAINS THE SAME: Pirates Of The Caribbean fans threaten boycott over rumored Johnny Depp female replacement in Pirates 6: ‘If it ain’t Depp I ain’t watching.’

Disney is rumored to be replacing a beloved superstar actor with a strong girlboss lead to reboot a long-running franchise with the hopes of making it “more relevant” to modern audiences? And to simultaneously gin-up hype, and wave away large scale fan hatred of their latest reboot?

It’s a bold strategy, Cotton. I’m sure it will pay off eventually.