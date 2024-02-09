REPORT: BIDEN ‘BLEW UP’ IN PRIVATE OVER SPECIAL COUNSEL REPORT.
Privately, Biden was also furious about the report’s comments on his memory. During a private meeting with House Democrats at their policy retreat in Virginia earlier Thursday, Biden grew especially animated when asked how he was doing,
“How the f— could I forget the day my son died? Of course I remember everything,” he said, according two people with knowledge of his remarks who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a closed-door conversation.
At his White House remarks, Biden began by stressing that the report concluded that charges were not merited, even citing specific page numbers to bolster his case.
“I was pleased to see he reached the firm conclusion that no charges should be brought against me in this case,” the president said. “This was an exhaustive investigation.”
He also highlighted a separate investigation into former president Donald Trump’s own handling of classified documents, and the differences between them — notably that Trump allegedly sought to keep the documents even when authorities asked for them back and that he, unlike Biden, now faces criminal charges.
There is no doubt that this report is going to hurt Joe Biden’s 2024 presidential campaign. Not only does it reinforce the public’s concerns about his advanced age and mental decline, but it also supports the narrative of a two-tiered justice system that throws the book at Republicans, while Democrats face no consequences for their actions.
Mental decline, you say? Biden confuses presidents of Mexico and Egypt after defending ‘fine’ memory: ‘Hard to watch.’
After assuring us that his memory is fine, Joe Biden refers to Sisi of Egypt as "the president of Mexico." pic.twitter.com/D5Vbckkr1u
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 9, 2024
Biden should have completely leaned into that moment and shouted, “¡Deja ir a mi gente!”
Moses parting the Rio Grande to lead the Isrealites to the promised land https://t.co/KL13u5myxj pic.twitter.com/B2Srhl2p8P
— The Laugher (@Laughing_Jae) February 9, 2024
On the other hand, if Biden is furious about Thursday’s report, then the answer is simple: Either Biden Is An ‘Elderly Man With A Poor Memory,’ Or He Needs To Be Charged. Pick One.