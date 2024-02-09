OCEANIA HAS NEVER BEEN AT WAR WITH ELDERLY POLITICIANS: Jim Geraghty asks, “Who’s Going to Take the Keys Away from This Man?”

President Joe Biden has not sat down for a formal television interview with any news outlet since October. He has not held a formal press conference since the Asia–Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in November. That day, he took four questions. As noted yesterday, Biden didn’t make any televised address to the nation when the U.S. launched airstrikes against the Houthis in January, nor when he ordered airstrikes against other Iranian proxy groups in Iraq and Syria earlier this month. Biden didn’t give any Election Night remarks as he romped to a big win in the South Carolina Democratic primary. And Biden is skipping the traditional Super Bowl Sunday interview for the second straight year.

Biden has been strangely absent and unavailable for questions for almost his entire presidency, and this comes after the “basement campaign” of 2020.

You’ve heard a lot of statistics about Biden’s age, but here’s a really revealing one: The day Biden was sworn in as vice president in 2009, he was already the sixth-oldest vice president in U.S. history. By the time Biden left the role in 2017, he was the second oldest, behind Harry Truman’s veep, Alben Barkley. During the 1996 presidential election, Time magazine asked, on its cover, “Is [Bob] Dole too old for the job?” At the time, Dole was nine years younger than Biden is today.