THEY SHOULD BE LAUGHED OUT OF THEIR OWN COURT: Hawaiian Court Cites Little-Known ‘Spirit of Aloha’ Clause to Deny Gun Rights. “It is my overly amused duty to tell you today that those are not the words of a well-meaning but ignorant-as-toast 10th grader — those words are an exact quote from a decision written by the State Supreme Court of Hawaii.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.