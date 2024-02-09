KRUISER: Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown of the Week — Dem Broads Are the Real Misogynists Edition. “Women hating women is nothing new, of course. They can whine about misogyny and the Patriarchy all they want, but the biggest roadblocks in almost every woman’s path to bigger and better things are other women. The notion of a modern day sisterhood that is going to take over the world is persistent fiction.”