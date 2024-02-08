ANGRY BIDEN LASHES OUT AT REPORTERS, SPECIAL COUNSEL AFTER SCATHING CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS REPORT: ‘I know what the hell I’m doing.’
If you say so, Joe:
Joe Biden confuses Mexico and Egypt
"The President of Mexico, Sisi, did not want to open up the gate to allow humanitarian material to get in." pic.twitter.com/Jku7SiYCZ1
— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 9, 2024
BIDEN (yelling): "I DID NOT SHARE CLASSIFED INFORMATION!"
The special counsel says he did, in fact, share classified information. pic.twitter.com/kzldAEP2WA
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 9, 2024
On Aug. 7, 1974, Senate Minority Leader Hugh Scott (R-PA), House Minority Leader John Rhodes (R-AZ) and Senator Barry Goldwater (R-AZ) the 1964 GOP nominee for president, visited President Nixon in the White House. Nixon announced his resignation the next evening, effective at… https://t.co/0svJ0iVzCK
— Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) February 9, 2024