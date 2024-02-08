ANGRY BIDEN LASHES OUT AT REPORTERS, SPECIAL COUNSEL AFTER SCATHING CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS REPORT: ‘I know what the hell I’m doing.’

If you say so, Joe:

Joe Biden confuses Mexico and Egypt "The President of Mexico, Sisi, did not want to open up the gate to allow humanitarian material to get in." pic.twitter.com/Jku7SiYCZ1 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 9, 2024

BIDEN (yelling): "I DID NOT SHARE CLASSIFED INFORMATION!" The special counsel says he did, in fact, share classified information. pic.twitter.com/kzldAEP2WA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 9, 2024