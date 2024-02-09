KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: RIP Jurisprudence — President Séance Judged Too Senile to Get in Trouble. “Of course, the notion that Biden is presenting himself to anyone is absurd. He is whatever his handlers decide he needs to be in a given situation. They’ve got a situational ‘upper/downer’ combo chart that has precise dosages for what they need him to achieve at the time. The problem that they’ve been running into lately is that there doesn’t seem to be enough Adderall in the world to get Biden through more than 45 seconds before he goes into full Max Headroom glitch mode.”