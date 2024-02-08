GEORGE MF WASHINGTON: Progressive Culture and the Crisis of the American Male.

As I look out at that culture, I notice a few critical things. I notice that it was not Trump who launched campaigns to eliminate toxic masculinity, mansplaining, manspreading, microaggressions and the Patriarchy (whatever that is). It is not agents of Trump who write articles with headlines like “Workout Culture Is White Supremacy”or even “Straight Black Men are the White People of Black People.” It was not Trumpian comic book executives who attacked their mostly male audience by “re-centering comic art to defeat the male gaze”… as if there were something definitionally wrong with an appreciation of the female form. It’s not Trumpian education officials telling young naturally hyperactive boys that they must sit still in one place for eight hours or else be put on dangerous psychoactive drugs, and then making good on the threat. It wasn’t Trump who shamed and cancelled an accomplished rocket scientist for celebrating the first landing of a spacecraft on a comet while wearing a shirt featuring whimsically drawn sci-fi comic book-style women in bikinis. It was not Trumpian studio executives who decided movie stars should be built like Timothee Chalamet rather than Arnold, Bruce and Sly. It was not Trump who declared that certain popular video games like Call of Duty, table-top games like Dungeons & Dragons, or the Lord of the Rings series of novels… things enjoyed primarily by men… represent right-wing extremism, toxic male culture or both. It was not a right wing publication which labeled OPPENHEIMER’S Golden Globe win “a troubling return to Hollywood’s macho ‘dad movie’ days.” And it was not the Trumpian Right who browbeat NFL quarterback Drew Brees so badly that he felt the only way to recover his reputation and career was to put the name of a violent man with a history of alleged sexual assault on his football helmet. All for the crime of telling an interviewer that because of his family history of military service, he did not agree with disrespecting the American flag by kneeling for the National Anthem.

These were all humiliation rituals… struggle sessions aimed at traditional American men and their favorite pastimes. All of them engineered and prosecuted by the Progressive Left. And they are working precisely as they were intended, which is to say badly, for American men.

No wonder so many men are leaving the Democrat Party… it has been an abusive relationship for quite some time now.