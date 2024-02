PARTY OF YOUTH UPDATE: DOJ Concludes Biden Is Too Senile to Face Charges of Mishandling Classified Documents.

How bad is Biden’s decline? This bad:

The special counsel report says that Biden did not remember “even within several years” when his son beau biden died. pic.twitter.com/phEnPyH4It — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 8, 2024

As Ed Morrissey notes, “We are in 25th Amendment territory with these admissions.”