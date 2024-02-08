NO KIDDING? Biden DOJ Calls Biden a ‘Well-Meaning, Elderly Man with Poor Memory.’ “Never mind the weasel language about how Biden would present himself to a jury because an ‘elderly man with a poor memory’ is how he presents himself to members of the press, gathered audiences, and various deceased foreign dignitaries from countries he gets mixed up sometimes.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.