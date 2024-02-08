IT’S GOOD TO BE THE NOMENKLATURA: Impeachment witness says no record of work, loan to James Biden before payment to brother. “Carol Fox, the trustee who represented Americore during its bankruptcy proceedings, said she could neither determine what role James Biden played nor identify any paperwork backing up the loans made to him from the struggling company in 2018.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.