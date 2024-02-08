THE LONELY LIVES OF FORMER STAR TREK ACTORS:

The Star Trek actor and intrepid liberal activist Wil Wheaton posted a screed on Facebook full of rage toward Larry David for viciously assaulting the puppet named Elmo. I debated if it were satire for the first 4 paragraphs. When I realized it wasn't, I didn't want it to end. pic.twitter.com/bIuSCZ5WvS — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 8, 2024

In 1975, original Saturday Night Live head writer Michael O’Donoghue, fresh off the National Lampoon, was asked by producer Lorne Michaels to write scripts for the show’s original co-stars, the Muppets. (Michaels and Jim Henson shared a manager, if you’re wondering how that shotgun wedding happened.) O’Donoghue famously replied, “I don’t write for felt!”

Today’s left are now crying over them. This is not a healthy society.