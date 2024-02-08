SNOWFALLS ARE NOW JUST A THING OF THE PAST: Hawaii Supreme Court Justice Handling Lawsuit Against Oil Companies Calls Climate Change An ‘Existential Threat.’

Hawaii Supreme Court Justice Sabrina McKenna called climate change an “an existential threat” and “the most important issue” facing courts during an Oct. 26 talk at the University of Colorado Boulder Law School.

The Hawaii Supreme Court ruled this week that Honolulu’s lawsuit against oil and gas companies can proceed to trial.

“Climate change is, in my view, the most important issue facing all courts in the world,” McKenna said during the event.

That’s nice. When do Hawaiian leftists prove that they’re serious on this topic by banning all passenger aviation to and from the island?