LET’S CHECK IN JOHN GILL’S WEEK THUS FAR:

Feb 3: Biden turns down Super Bowl interview Feb 5: Biden claims he recently met a dead French prime minister Today: Biden claims he met a dead German Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/DNzHAF6bwA — John Hasson (@SonofHas) February 8, 2024

UPDATE: Another Day, Another Dead Person Biden Claims to Have Spoken With. “No wonder Biden isn’t doing the Super Bowl interview.”