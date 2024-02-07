DEADSPIN CANNOT CLAIM IGNORANCE IN BLACKFACE LAWSUIT:

The opening paragraph of the article also claimed the face paint proved the fan “hates black people and Native Americans.”

The full photo of the fan was available online the night of Jan. 26, a day before Deadspin published its piece. We also sent Deadspin and Phillips the full photo in an email three hours after the publication of the article.

Phillips acknowledged our email almost immediately in a now-deleted tweet, saying he could explain how “red and black face paint is just as offensive as blackface.”

He also accused me of “hating Mexicans” in the same post.

Nonetheless, it’s inarguable that Deadspin and Phillips both knew they had printed a harmful lie about an innocent 9-year-old kid by mid-afternoon on Nov. 27.

And yet the article remained as is. Deadspin did not correct the article. That’s journalism malpractice.

In fact, an editor for the site doubled down on the accusation three days later.