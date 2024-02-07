SELF-ABSORBED TAYLOR SWIFT DOESN’T GIVE A RIP ABOUT DECEASED MENTOR TOBY KEITH:

When is @taylorswift13 going to share some words about Toby Keith? The man who discovered her, got her the 1st record deal? Taylor, where are you today? #TobyKeith https://t.co/6mz88PD5gK — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) February 6, 2024

To answer Rich’s query: Taylor Swift sells off one of her $40m private jets — but keeps her even larger plane to commute to lover Travis Kelce in Kansas City, as she threatens to sue college student who tracks her whereabouts.

Given that Swift was branded “the world’s most carbon polluting celebrity” by one wag in December, I don’t want to hear another word about Glenn Reynolds’ carbon footprint.