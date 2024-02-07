WHAT WOULD WE DO WITHOUT OFFICIAL WARNINGS? Don’t wear Apple Vision Pro while piloting a self-driving Tesla, officials warn. “As The New York Times asks, are people legitimately attempting to use the headset while driving, or is it all a stunt? ‘Several of the videos taken in cars appear staged, and in many, it is clear that someone other than the driver is recording,’ writes Jesus Jiménez for The New York Times. ‘The videos are not widespread.'”

But still worthy of Pete Buttigieg’s official attention.