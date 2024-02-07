MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT [VIP]: I Know Just What’s Next for Nikki Haley. “Whatever goodwill Nikki Haley might have once enjoyed with Republican voters is burning up like a stack of million-dollar bills at a House Appropriations Committee hearing on How to Keep Your Lobbyist Warm at Night. Haley’s path to the nomination doesn’t even amount to a ‘twisty little maze of passages, all alike.'”