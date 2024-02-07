KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Disney’s Woke Chickens Keep Coming Home to Roost. “The woke corporate idiots might want to consider that there are a lot of non-leftists in America with money to spend. Disney more than most companies should know that its core fan base isn’t made up of raging commies.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.