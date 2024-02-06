NUKE THE ENTIRE SITE FROM ORBIT; IT’S THE ONLY WAY TO BE SURE: See a world-famous architectural firm’s plan to revamp the blighted NYC Port Authority Bus Terminal with a $10B fix. “In a press release, officials both sang the revised plan’s praises and colorfully slammed the existing building as a monstrosity, not unlike how locals had long referred to Penn Station following the demolition of its first iteration.”