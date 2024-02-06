K-THROUGH-K IMPLOSION UPDATE: ‘Woke Kindergarten’ Is Working Out About as Well As You Might Expect.

The Woke Kindergarten curriculum shared with schools includes “wonderings,” which pose questions for students, including, “If the United States defunded the Israeli military, how could this money be used to rebuild Palestine?” In addition, the “woke word of the day,” including “strike,” “ceasefire” and “protest,” offers students a “language of the resistance … to introduce children to liberatory vocabulary in a way that they can easily digest, understand and most importantly, use in their critiques of the system.”

Other “wonderings” include, “If we abolished the police, what else could we do to keep the world safe?” and “If we eradicate borders, how might we build our communities to include and support neighbors from all over the world?”

A teacher at Glassbrook Elementary said, “It slowly became very apparent if you were a dissenting voice that it’s not what they wanted to hear.”

These schools had some of the lowest reading and math scores in the state. But after two years of Woke Kindergarten, the scores got even worse.