HOW NOT TO SAVE A DROWNING NETWORK: CNN Tied Its Fortunes to Jim Acosta, and Now They’re Both Sinking. “Acosta made his name showboating in the White House Briefing Room against Donald Trump but his fortunes — just like CNN’s — diminished once he didn’t have Trump to kick around anymore. Acosta, for all his unseemly rants, was just one more well-coiffed cog in CNN’s 24/7/365 version of Oceania’s daily Two Minutes Hate.”