MSNBC’S MICHAEL STEELE SHAMES DEAN PHILLIPS FOR RUNNING: ‘What The Hell You Doing?’

Former RNC chairman Michael Steele awarded Democrat presidential candidate Dean Phillips a forum on their new show The Weekend on Sunday after Phillips drew two percent in the South Carolina primary. But this is MSDNC, so it was mostly so he could shame him into getting out of the race and stop “prolonging” anti-Biden narratives.

As if the Republicans will knock it off if Phillips gets out? MSNBC proudly put out the tweet of the shaming: