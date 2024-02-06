DECK CHAIRS REARRANGED: CNN Makes Drastic Cut As Ratings Slump Takes Its Toll.

“CNN This Morning” hosts Poppy Harlow and Phil Mattingly will reportedly take on a new role at the network, though it’s unclear what that role would be. Kasie Hunt, who currently hosts the morning show beginning at 5:00 a.m., will move into hosting a shorter version of “CNN This Morning” that will run from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m., according to Mediaite. Page Six is also reporting that the morning show will be sent to the chopping block.

The changes, which are expected to be announced in an internal memo Monday, also mean the team that currently produces “CNN This Morning” in New York will be disbanded, Mediaite reported. CNN CEO Mark Thompson reportedly said employees are encouraged “to apply for the many new open roles that we are making available this week in Atlanta and Washington, DC, along with a number of other open roles in New York in other programming blocks.”