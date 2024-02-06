HOW IT STARTED: Dennis Miller in the 1990s:

How it’s going: Apple’s Vision Pro buyers upset to discover that VR porn doesn’t work: ‘$3,500 chastity belt.’

—The New York Post, yesterday.

Related: “Of course I am absolutely dying to try the Apple Vision,” James Lileks writes in his latest Bleat. “I am afraid of only one thing, and that’s being unwise enough to buy one. You know, on the Apple Card, payments stretching into the future for years until it’s paid off, and they release the cheaper one I really want.”