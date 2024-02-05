EVEN GOLDFISH: Outrageous ‘Pet Tax’ Bill Introduced in Colorado House By Democrats Raises Concerns.

Colorado House Bill 24-1163 aims to impose a tax of up to $8.50 on every pet in the state, including invertebrates, with the tax being payable annually.

Not only does this bill require pet owners to register their pets with the state, but it also mandates the assignment of a “designated caregiver” for each pet. Failure to name a caregiver would result in an annual cost of $25 per pet.

There is no limit or cap on the taxation, meaning that pet owners could potentially face exorbitant costs. This tax would be in addition to any local taxes, such as dog licenses, further burdening pet owners.

The absurdity of this proposal becomes evident when considering the implications for pet owners with a larger number of pets.

For instance, someone with 100 aquarium fish could end up paying $850 every year. And if they fail to register a designated caregiver, the cost for those 100 fish would skyrocket to $2,500 annually. Similarly, owning ten pet reptiles could result in an annual tax of $85 to $250.

Failing to register one’s pets could lead to penalties of up to $100 per animal, which could quickly escalate into thousands of dollars for unsuspecting pet owners.