WOEING: ‘Progressive decline’ in Boeing’s standards, says Emirates airline president.

Emirates President Tim Clark told the Financial Times in an interview published Sunday that Boeing was in the “last chance saloon.” Boeing has faced scrutiny since one of the company’s 737 Max 9 jets suffered a midair blowout during an Alaska Airlines flight last month, necessitating an emergency landing.

More than 100 Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft were temporarily grounded as the planes were inspected due to the incident, but they have since begun returning to the air.

Clark said Boeing needs to “get their manufacturing processes under review so there are no corners cut,” saying the company must instill a “safety culture which is second to none.” Emirates is a major customer of Boeing and made a $52 billion aircraft purchase from the company last November.

“Will Boeing restore itself to its former glory? Of course it will. Will Boeing continue to produce and design great aeroplanes well put together reliable for the customer base? I’m sure they will. But they’ve got to put the house in order at the moment. And this is a major shift in the priorities,” Clark said in the interview.