THIS IS A BIG F**KING DEAL: Biden Calls Netanyahu a ‘Bad F**king Guy.’ “Current and former Biden aides who have witnessed and been on the receiving end of such outbursts” say that he tends to scream abuse (Axios calls them “admonitions”) on the order of ‘G** d***it, how the f**k don’t you know this?!,’ ‘Don’t f**king bullsh*t me!’ and ‘Get the f**k out of here!’”