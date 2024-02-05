BIDENOMICS IS WORKING: Some Americans have become saddled with credit card debt as rent and everyday prices remain high. “Americans held more than $1.05 trillion on their credit cards in the third quarter of 2023, a record, and a figure certain to grow once the fourth-quarter data is released by Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. next month. A recent report from the credit rating company Moody’s showed that credit card delinquency rates and charge-off rates, or the percent of loans that a bank believes will never be repaid, are now well above their 2019 levels and are expected to keep climbing.”

Weird how every month I see reports like this one about ever-increasing credit card debt when every month I’m also told how great the employment situation is.