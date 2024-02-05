KING CHARLES III DIAGNOSED WITH CANCER, NOW UNDERGOING “REGULAR TREATMENTS,” BUCKINGHAM PALACE SAYS: “Doctors have detected cancer in Britain’s King Charles III, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Monday. The unspecified cancer was discovered as doctors treated the monarch for an enlarged prostate just over a week ago. CBS News partner network BBC News quoted royal sources as saying the king had been diagnosed with cancer elsewhere in his body, not of the prostate…Buckingham Palace said Charles had ‘commenced a schedule of regular treatments,’ and that during that treatment he would ‘postpone public-facing duties.’ It said he would continue with his official business and office work as usual.”