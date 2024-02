DE-GLEICHSCHALTUNG* IS BEGINNING: Shocker: New York Times Opinion Piece Highlights Detransitioner Stories.

To quote esteemed NYPD detective John McClane, “Welcome to the party, pal!”

* Which also means it’s time to breakout the airbrushes on a Stalinist level: The Trans-Children Era is About to Be Memory-Holed and the Perpetrators Will Be Disavowing Involvement.