CENTRAL AMERICA: El Salvador Holds Historic Election as U.S. Media and Ilhan Omar Threaten Interference.

Bukele didn’t only solve crime, he also built a thriving economy. He switched El Salvador’s currency to the dollar and bitcoin, encouraging international investment and tech business. Google announced a partnership last year, bringing jobs to the thriving Latin American country.

Infrastructure was another critical component of the Bukele agenda. New roads, highways, and a hydroelectric dam created clean energy for the people as the country worked itself out of poverty. Now, many tourists find El Salvador’s “Surf City” a rival to travel in the nicer areas of Costa Rica or Mexico.

Bukele faced challenges with this election, as El Salvador initially didn’t allow a president to hold successive terms, which created turmoil within the country as leadership would change every five years regardless of the people’s will. With the aid of the Supreme Court, Bukele changed the rules to allow himself to run again. When he made the rule change, El Salvadorans took to the streets to celebrate, as Bukele boasts over a 90% approval rating in the country.

In the United States, however, the mainstream media took to calling Bukele a “dictator.” Much like we’ve seen with how they treat President Trump, news outlets began calling Bukele running for re-election a “threat to democracy.”