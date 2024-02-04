MICHELLE ESQUENAZI: By letting cop-beating migrants go, NYC looks like biggest dupes in the world.

Back in 2019, when Don Cuomo was about to sign “Bail Deform” into the big state budget bill, the National Association of Bail Agents warned against such a drastic policy change.

Consider crime victims, consider the emotionally disturbed, consider the law abiding constituents that put you where you are! But nothing was going to stop the George Soros-funded runaway freight train. A big money funded initiative won over the fundamental differences between right and wrong.

So here we are in 2024, when a cop beater flips us off with not one, but two middle fingers, a language New Yorkers understand well.