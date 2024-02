CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Federal judge ‘not interested’ in delaying challenge to Illinois gun ban. “The claimants believe that their constitutional rights have been imperiled and so it’s the court’s belief that I should try to work through this with as much dispatch as possible, understanding that we want to get it right and whatever discovery needs to be exchanged can be exchanged, but also understanding that in these cases there isn’t a lot of prolonged and protected discovery.”

Well, good.