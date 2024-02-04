HMM: Biden’s team bracing for special counsel’s report on classified docs.

Biden aides don’t expect criminal charges in the case, but they believe Hur’s report will include embarrassing details — possibly with photos — on how Biden stored documents.

In late 2022, Obama-era classified documents were discovered in Biden’s garage at his home in Delaware and in a private office he used.

Biden aides believe that Donald Trump, Biden’s likely foe in November, will try to use Hur’s report to create equivalency with the felony charges Trump faces related to his keeping classified documents after his presidency.

Biden aides believe Hur’s probe is done and that his final report could come any time — even as soon as this week — but the final timing is unclear.