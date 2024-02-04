QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:
What exactly is preventing you from moving to London? pic.twitter.com/KADSMcqDGU
— Culture Critic (@Culture_Crit) February 3, 2024
Good question. How much time do you have for the response?
- How to respond to an acid attack: Woman and children hospitalized in Clapham.
- BBC employee called Jewish people ‘Nazis’ and whites ‘parasites.’
- 1350% Increase in London Anti-Semitic Crimes Amid Israel-Hamas War.
- ‘Blade Runners’ Fight London’s Car Emission Monitoring Cameras.
- ‘Palestinians’ Want London to Give Back ‘Big Ben.’
- AI cameras introduced in London to monitor social distancing and lockdown restrictions.
- London’s Natural History Museum to review potentially ‘offensive’ Charles Darwin collection.
- London Times: Coronavirus will Kill All the Old Climate Skeptics.
- London Bridge knife attacker known to cops, wore electronic tag, had links to jihad terror groups.
- Alleged Scientists at London Aquarium Seek Public’s Help in Naming Their ‘Gender-Neutral’ Penguin.
- Video: Fed-Up Working-Class London Commuters Drag Extinction Rebellion Protesters Off Trains.