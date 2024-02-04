REPARATIONS: The members of the Black Caucus of the California Legislature are making it explicit that ACA7 is part of their “reparations package.” That seems impolitic of them to me. Californians–particularly those whose families came to America in the last 40 years or so–are unlikely to be excited about paying reparations, whether cash or non-cash. Already a pro-reparations group is saying the package as a whole is NOT ENOUGH.

Assembly Constitutional Amendment 7 (ACA7) would gut the part of the Cal Constitution that forbids preferential treatment based on race, sex, or ethnicity. It is one of many elements of the Black Caucus’s official “reparations package.” Reparations are a very unpopular cause.… pic.twitter.com/lInE2NtKT0 — Gail Heriot (@GailHeriot) February 4, 2024

Nothing good will come of this. I can’t imagine Gavin Newsom is happy about it coming up while he is trying to establish himself as a moderate Democrat.