WAITAMINNIT, WUT? Now as most of you know, I am not a criminal defense attorney, so I might be missing something here. (You’re welcome to correct me). If the police have probable cause to arrest someone, why doesn’t that same evidence suffice to remand them to jail or require them to put up bail?

JustTheNews reports that last week, four immigrant men were charged with felonies in an attack on two New York City Police Department officers in Times Square. The NYPD said that at least a dozen immigrants were involved in the attack and six are still wanted, according to CBS News. So why then, did Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg not request bail?

(Wait for it…wait for it…)

“Four of those released are believed to have left the state, according to a high-ranking police source who spoke to CBS New York. The four men gave fake names to a church group that arranged for bus tickets as part of a migrant resettlement program. They are believed to be headed to California, but the NYPD isn’t planning to track them down at this time, as they aren’t due back in court for a hearing until Feb. 20 […] If they don’t show up for the hearing, a bench warrant will be issued for their arrest.”

Here’s the best part:



“Bragg said he did not request bail because he is proceeding cautiously to ensure they have the proper suspects identified in the case.“

How the hell does that work? Enlighten me, please.