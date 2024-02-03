WATCH: Gavin Newsom witnessed a shoplifting at Target … his cashier blamed “the governor” without realizing who he was.

The best part of the clip is when Newsom goes Full Karen on the employee for Wrongthink, asking for her manager. Remember, he proactively chose to tell this story, out loud, apparently thinking it makes *him* look good. https://t.co/yRBvZFn1OC — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 2, 2024

Of course Newsom thinks he’s the good guy here. As Fred Siegel wrote in The Revolt Against the Masses:

The best short credo of liberalism came from the pen of the once canonical left-wing literary historian Vernon Parrington in the late 1920s. “Rid society of the dictatorship of the middle class,” Parrington insisted, referring to both democracy and capitalism, “and the artist and the scientist will erect in America a civilization that may become, what civilization was in earlier days, a thing to be respected.” Alienated from middle-class American life, liberalism drew on an idealized image of “organic” pre-modern folkways and rhapsodized about a future harmony that would reestablish the proper hierarchy of virtue in a post-bourgeois, post-democratic world.

San Francisco in particular is off to an excellent start in that department: SF is hit by another huge blow as residential property market begins to tank, with investor landlord ditching 459 homes across 12 buildings due to plunging occupancy blamed on crime.