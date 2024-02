GLEICHSCHALTUNG: Dad Loses Custody for Refusing to ‘Trans’ Son.

But has the de-gleichschaltung slowly started to happen?

You know what the difference is between last year when everyone was screaming that this was essential health care and now?

Trial lawyers. It’s trial lawyers. And some of them are about to get a massive payday off some very sad kids and some very dumb doctors. https://t.co/BPpSnsfKpC

— Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) February 2, 2024