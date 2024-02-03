RECREATE ’68 STRAGGLERS STARTING PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION YEAR OFF EARLY? Three Conservative Offices Are Torched in Minnesota.
As with any office building, the three organizations were not the only tenants. But the chance of someone wanting to torch one of the other businesses is not great. In a statement on the CAE website, President John Hinderaker said:
The fires obviously were set by someone. They targeted conservative organizations, they didn’t firebomb the chiropractors or psychologists or the Manufacturers Alliance. We are cooperating with the FBI to try to identify the perpetrators. This firebombing will not slow us down — American Experiment’s work for freedom is not dependent on a bricks-and-mortar location. In fact, we launched a new campaign today opposing Gov. Walz’s new fuel standards that are more extreme, and more expensive, than even those of California, Oregon, and Washington. (sic)
More here: They Firebombed My Office.
(Classical allusion in headline.)