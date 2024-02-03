LEFTIST LONGS FOR THE LAST OUTPOST OF MEDIA CRITICISM TO BE DESTROYED: Hilarious Kamala Leak: Former Aide Reveals Criticism by Fox’s The Five Is Getting Inside Her Head.

That same month, co-host Jessica Tarlov took issue with fellow panelist Jesse Watters insinuating that Harris’ past romantic relationship with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown was “how she got ahead in politics.” “The Five” has not been shy about discussing Harris’ prior relationship with Brown and making jokes about it. We reported earlier how Joe Biden is obsessed with “Morning Joe,” has frequently consulted with people on the show, and likes to talk to Scarborough for his take. Now, that’s a bad move given how wrong Scarborough often is, but that may be another reason Biden is so often wrong. Then, of course, what does that mean “Morning Joe” is worth for objective opinion on Biden? I don’t think anyone thought they were objective, but this makes both sides look worse. It’s like a very bad mutual admiration bubble. Apparently, Kamala Harris likes the show, too. She and her husband had dinner with Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough last month. It’s one thing if it’s an opinion person, but another if it’s people claiming to be presenting objective news. It also says something about her if she can’t take the criticism and if it truly is causing her “high anxiety.” Biden is already weak and can’t take criticism. If Harris gets so upset about jokes from “The Five,” it shows she has a pretty brittle personality as well.

Dan Quayle, a spry 76, likely smiles wryly as such reports, as he remembers when the entire news media and late night talk shows obsessed over destroying him in the late 1980s when the DNC-MSM still had their lock on public opinion, as this 1991 Chicago Tribune article recaps: The Unmaking of Dan Quayle.

– In 1988, the authoritative Politics in America said: ”Quayle today is seen as a diligent senator willing to work on complicated defense issues and interested in reforming Senate procedures to make the chamber function more efficiently.” – And here, also in 1988, was an evaluation from the equally authoritative Almanac of American Politics: ”In the Senate, Quayle has been one of the most active and successful members of the Republican class of 1980. . . . Dan Quayle brings to the Senate sunny good looks, a cheerful temperament, and an inclination that many observers found surprising to dig into issues, do his homework and come up with workmanlike legislative solutions to problems of government.” The Almanac of American Politics concluded that ”his career taken as a whole suggests that he is not a political accident, but a fortunate young man with good political instincts.” Such was the Quayle that George Bush selected as his running mate-a man he had repeatedly heard described by the nation`s leading media as an accomplished legislator and a successful politician. The press corps encamped in New Orleans, however, seemed either unaware of Quayle`s record as a legislator and politician, or merely uninterested. The fact that Quayle`s announcement was a surprise, and that reporters were far from their usual Washington sources, perhaps explains why they focused less on Quayle`s record in government and politics and more on his personality and private life. The rest is history. Having brought Quayle to national prominence by praising him, the press proceeded to destroy his reputation. Like Hollywood`s legendary gossip columnists, the national press corps has shown with Quayle that it can make a politician`s reputation-and can break it too.

See also John McCain and Mitt Romney during their respective presidential election cycles.